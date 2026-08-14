Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 7.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 159.56 croreNet profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 7.42% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 159.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 149.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales159.56149.54 7 OPM %6.557.82 -PBDT6.346.35 0 PBT4.825.16 -7 NP3.623.91 -7
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