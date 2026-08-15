Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 78.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.72% to Rs 9.92 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises declined 78.71% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.72% to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.9219.7313.5120.020.883.530.533.210.532.49

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