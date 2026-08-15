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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 78.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 78.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 49.72% to Rs 9.92 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises declined 78.71% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.72% to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.9219.73 -50 OPM %13.5120.02 -PBDT0.883.53 -75 PBT0.533.21 -83 NP0.532.49 -79

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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