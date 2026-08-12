Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 90.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.93% to Rs 18.25 croreNet profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 90.30% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.93% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.2536.45 -50 OPM %6.685.79 -PBDT0.902.29 -61 PBT0.211.69 -88 NP0.131.34 -90
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