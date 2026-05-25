Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 283.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.33% to Rs 52.67 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 283.61% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.33% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.74% to Rs 5.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.40% to Rs 181.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.