Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 440.25 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company rose 18.37% to Rs 36.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 440.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 414.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.97% to Rs 72.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.60% to Rs 1253.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1234.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales440.25414.49 6 1253.861234.06 2 OPM %12.5011.07 -9.2010.57 - PBDT55.5845.16 23 118.36127.40 -7 PBT51.7741.58 25 103.37112.91 -8 NP36.2130.59 18 72.4983.29 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 54.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.94% in the March 2026 quarter

NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Trans India House Impex consolidated net profit rises 537.04% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story