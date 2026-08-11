Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 49.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.06% to Rs 201.02 croreNet profit of Rupa & Company rose 49.64% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 201.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales201.02182.65 10 OPM %7.846.70 -PBDT16.0012.80 25 PBT12.239.11 34 NP8.265.52 50
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