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Rushil Decor consolidated net profit declines 20.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.07% to Rs 230.90 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor declined 20.57% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 230.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.00% to Rs 6.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 862.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 897.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales230.90230.73 0 862.24897.94 -4 OPM %11.399.99 -8.0911.77 - PBDT22.3220.62 8 44.0790.55 -51 PBT13.6113.08 4 9.7660.54 -84 NP10.1212.74 -21 6.7348.08 -86

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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