Rushil Decor consolidated net profit declines 20.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.07% to Rs 230.90 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor declined 20.57% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 230.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.00% to Rs 6.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 862.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 897.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.