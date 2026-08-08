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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rushil Decor reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rushil Decor reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.82% to Rs 229.00 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.82% to Rs 229.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 179.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales229.00179.16 28 OPM %7.95-1.21 -PBDT11.37-10.16 LP PBT2.50-18.53 LP NP1.98-13.98 LP

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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