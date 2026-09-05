Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received Letter of Award from SJVN Thermal for the construction of a permanent siding along with an aerial track connection for the Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

SJVN Thermal is a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN.

The project involves construction of a permanent siding along with an aerial track connection from the plant boundary to Chausa and Pawani Kamarpur in Buxar under Phase III of the project. The infrastructure will serve the 1,320-MW Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP) being developed by SJVN Thermal.

The contract is valued at Rs 903 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 36 months.