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RVNL bags Rs 95-cr order from National Mineral Development Corporation

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Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 95.27 crore from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the refurbishment of railway tracks.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves refurbishment of permanent way at NMDC sidings and mobile equipment tracks, along with maintenance works at Kirandul and Bacheli in Chhattisgarh.

The total contract value stands at Rs 95.27 crore and the project is scheduled to be executed within a period of 36 months.

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Rail Vikas Nigam is engaged in executing a wide range of railway infrastructure projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings.

The company reported a 3.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 322.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 311.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.56% YoY to Rs 4,684.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter rose 0.09% to Rs 267.25 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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