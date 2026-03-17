RVNL bags Rs 95-cr order from National Mineral Development Corporation

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 95.27 crore from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the refurbishment of railway tracks.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves refurbishment of permanent way at NMDC sidings and mobile equipment tracks, along with maintenance works at Kirandul and Bacheli in Chhattisgarh.

The total contract value stands at Rs 95.27 crore and the project is scheduled to be executed within a period of 36 months.

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.