RVNL rises after bagging Rs 242-cr OHE upgradation contract from South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 1.09% to Rs 263.70 after the company received a contract from South Central Railway for the upgradation of overhead electrification (OHE) infrastructure in the Ongole-Gudur section of the Vijayawada Division.

The project involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for upgrading the existing 1x25 kV system to a 2x25 kV AT feeding system, along with feeder and earthing works. The scope covers 154 route km (462 track km).

The contract has been awarded under general contract conditions to a domestic entity and is to be executed within 24 months.

The total contract value stands at Rs 242.49 crore, including applicable taxes.