Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL secures Rs 404.88-cr project from East Coast Railway
Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from East Coast Railway for Execution of Roadbed, Minor Bridges, Major Bridges RUBs/LHS, Building Works, Supply of Ballast, P. Way Linking and Other Allied Works including Utility Shifting of S&T and Electrification Works such as General Service Works including Power Supply Arrangements, Shifting and Modification of HT and LT Lines Between Khurda Road - Gangadharpur in connection with Execution of work of 3rd Line between Nergundi-Barang (22 km) and Khurda Road Vizianagaram (363 km) on Bhadrak-Vizianagaram Section (385 km)." The project is valued at Rs 404.88 crore.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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