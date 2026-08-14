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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.A.L Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

S.A.L Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 31.50% to Rs 87.37 crore

Net profit of S.A.L Steel reported to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 31.50% to Rs 87.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 127.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.37127.55 -32 OPM %15.51-4.16 -PBDT7.30-10.24 LP PBT4.53-12.93 LP NP3.09-9.67 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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