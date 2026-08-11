S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.63% to Rs 114.55 croreNet Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 114.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales114.55102.62 12 OPM %-8.44-8.87 -PBDT-8.62-7.70 -12 PBT-19.05-18.22 -5 NP-17.90-13.29 -35
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