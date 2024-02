Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 76.31 crore

Net Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 76.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.76.3165.24-52.76-50.41-39.86-28.17-50.75-39.13-34.89-26.16

