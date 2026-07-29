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S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 77.55% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 659.77 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 77.55% to Rs 45.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 659.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 578.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales659.77578.43 14 OPM %13.3212.63 -PBDT73.6960.93 21 PBT38.5734.56 12 NP45.4025.57 78

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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