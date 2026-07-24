S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.24% to Rs 1.09 croreNet profit of S I Capital & Financial Services declined 30.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.24% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.090.85 28 OPM %33.9447.06 -PBDT0.150.21 -29 PBT0.140.20 -30 NP0.140.20 -30
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