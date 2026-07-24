S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.24% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of S I Capital & Financial Services declined 30.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.24% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.090.8533.9447.060.150.210.140.200.140.20

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