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S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.73% to Rs 260.12 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 45.14% to Rs 48.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.73% to Rs 260.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.89% to Rs 170.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 955.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 760.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales260.12200.51 30 955.07760.49 26 OPM %28.7125.44 -28.3025.69 - PBDT79.7552.11 53 284.07197.57 44 PBT65.8540.60 62 230.09152.86 51 NP48.4933.41 45 170.70117.81 45

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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