S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 253.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 22.50 croreNet profit of S.M. Gold rose 253.33% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.5025.53 -12 OPM %3.111.02 -PBDT0.620.18 244 PBT0.620.18 244 NP0.530.15 253
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