S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 253.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 22.50 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 253.33% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.5025.533.111.020.620.180.620.180.530.15

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