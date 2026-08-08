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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 253.33% in the June 2026 quarter

S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 253.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 22.50 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 253.33% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.5025.53 -12 OPM %3.111.02 -PBDT0.620.18 244 PBT0.620.18 244 NP0.530.15 253

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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