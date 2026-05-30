S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 680.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 125.63% to Rs 33.10 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 680.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 125.63% to Rs 33.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 175.44% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.77% to Rs 156.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.