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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 16.40% in the June 2026 quarter

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 16.40% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 401.08 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels rose 16.40% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 401.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 403.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales401.08403.44 -1 OPM %15.0613.12 -PBDT49.0942.78 15 PBT35.8531.49 14 NP24.9121.40 16

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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