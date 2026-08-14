S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 5.34 crore

Net profit of S P Capital Financing rose 23.72% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.343.5695.6993.263.782.603.782.602.662.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News