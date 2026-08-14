S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 5.34 croreNet profit of S P Capital Financing rose 23.72% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.343.56 50 OPM %95.6993.26 -PBDT3.782.60 45 PBT3.782.60 45 NP2.662.15 24
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