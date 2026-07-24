S&S Power Switchgear arm bags over Rs 8-cr order from Siemens Energy India

S&S Power Switchgear announced that its subsidiary, S&S Power Switchgear Equipment (SSPSE), has secured a purchase order worth more than Rs 8 crore from Siemens Energy India for the supply of isolators for the KCC Wagdari package in Maharashtra.

The company said the order strengthens its ongoing partnership with Siemens Energy India. The contract will be executed in the next financial year in line with the agreed delivery schedule.

The company clarified that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither the company's promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the order.