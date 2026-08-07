S & T Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %-340.00-250.00 -PBDT-0.14-0.05 -180 PBT-0.14-0.06 -133 NP-0.14-0.06 -133
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