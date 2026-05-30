S & T Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1775.00% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1775.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1270.59% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.