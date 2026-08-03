S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 461.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 51.68% to Rs 0.72 croreNet profit of S V Global Mill rose 461.63% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.68% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.721.49 -52 OPM %-144.447.38 -PBDT7.300.91 702 PBT6.870.84 718 NP4.830.86 462
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