Cyber Media (India) Ltd, AKI India Ltd, Tijaria Polypipes Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2026.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd, AKI India Ltd, Tijaria Polypipes Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2026.

S V Global Mill Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 144.95 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 470 shares in the past one month.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 23.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7408 shares in the past one month. AKI India Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 6.62. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50115 shares in the past one month. Tijaria Polypipes Ltd exploded 19.92% to Rs 9.09. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25884 shares in the past one month.