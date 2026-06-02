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Saanvi Advisors standalone net profit declines 97.44% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Saanvi Advisors declined 97.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.21% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.48 -100 00.48 -100 OPM %087.50 -070.83 - PBDT0.010.52 -98 0.190.63 -70 PBT0.010.52 -98 0.190.63 -70 NP0.010.39 -97 0.140.47 -70

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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