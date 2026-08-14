Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 95.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.20% to Rs 511.01 croreNet profit of Saatvik Green Energy declined 95.36% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 44.20% to Rs 511.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 915.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales511.01915.73 -44 OPM %6.6219.33 -PBDT20.81162.01 -87 PBT7.41149.56 -95 NP5.51118.82 -95
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