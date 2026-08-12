Saatvik Green Energy rose 2.18% to Rs 436.10 after its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, received and accepted a Rs 400.16 crore order for the supply of solar PV modules from an independent power producer/EPC player.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed by March 2027. The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the order.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.