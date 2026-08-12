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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy gains after bagging Rs 400-cr order

Saatvik Green Energy rose 2.18% to Rs 436.10 after its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, received and accepted a Rs 400.16 crore order for the supply of solar PV modules from an independent power producer/EPC player.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed by March 2027. The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the order.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

The companys net profit declined 36% to Rs 60.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.95% to Rs 1607.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 918.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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