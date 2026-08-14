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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAB Electronics Devices reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

SAB Electronics Devices reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

SAB Electronics Devices reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.010 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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