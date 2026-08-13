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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net Loss of SAB Events & Governance Now Media reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.450.41 10 OPM %-42.22-9.76 -PBDT-0.19-0.04 -375 PBT-0.19-0.24 21 NP-0.19-0.24 21

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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