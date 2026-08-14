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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAB Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.23% in the June 2026 quarter

SAB Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.23% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of SAB Industries declined 38.23% to Rs 28.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.416.47 -1 OPM %-10.303.25 -PBDT28.8946.61 -38 PBT28.7146.54 -38 NP28.7146.48 -38

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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