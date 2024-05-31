Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAB Industries standalone net profit declines 87.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 21.15 crore

Net profit of SAB Industries declined 87.20% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 21.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.22% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 45.52 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.150 0 45.520 0 OPM %20.520 -7.430 - PBDT0.995.43 -82 1.258.92 -86 PBT0.855.39 -84 1.018.79 -89 NP0.705.47 -87 0.858.69 -90

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

