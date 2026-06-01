Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saboo Sodium Chloro reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:03 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 14.69 crore

Net Loss of Saboo Sodium Chloro reported to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.81% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 63.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.6913.37 10 63.9555.02 16 OPM %-22.40-22.51 -5.667.72 - PBDT-3.06-3.44 11 2.231.99 12 PBT-3.51-3.94 11 0.530.17 212 NP-3.51-3.94 11 0.230.31 -26

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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