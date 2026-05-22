Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sabrimala Industries India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sabrimala Industries India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Sabrimala Industries India reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit declines 33.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story