Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sabrimala Industries India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sabrimala Industries India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sabrimala Industries India reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-1350.00 -PBDT0.14-0.21 LP PBT0.14-0.21 LP NP0.10-0.20 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 617.82 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kanani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Alan Scott Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Australian stocks drift lower

Indian Rupee supported in volatile trades

Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.82 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kamanwala Housing Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.94 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story