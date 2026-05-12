Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 38.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.57% to Rs 20.43 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals declined 38.98% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.57% to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.86% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 83.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.