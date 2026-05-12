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Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 38.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 18.57% to Rs 20.43 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals declined 38.98% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.57% to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.86% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 83.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.4325.09 -19 83.7091.91 -9 OPM %1.865.34 -4.463.96 - PBDT0.861.26 -32 4.424.68 -6 PBT0.390.80 -51 2.632.82 -7 NP0.360.59 -39 2.042.10 -3

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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