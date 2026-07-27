Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 7.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 7.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 4.91% to Rs 21.79 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals declined 7.50% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.7920.77 5 OPM %4.916.26 -PBDT0.880.95 -7 PBT0.490.53 -8 NP0.370.40 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 44.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Exxaro Tiles standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 33.47% in the June 2026 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story