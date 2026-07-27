Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 7.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.91% to Rs 21.79 croreNet profit of Sacheta Metals declined 7.50% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.7920.77 5 OPM %4.916.26 -PBDT0.880.95 -7 PBT0.490.53 -8 NP0.370.40 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content