Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 81.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 270.94 crore

Net profit of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 81.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 154.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 270.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 26.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 189.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 972.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1036.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.