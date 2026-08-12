Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects consolidated net profit rises 178.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 200.26 crore

Net profit of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects rose 178.46% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 200.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.200.26186.2873.7469.44113.4267.9776.6735.6133.3611.98

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