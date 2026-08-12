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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects consolidated net profit rises 178.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects consolidated net profit rises 178.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 200.26 crore

Net profit of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects rose 178.46% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 200.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales200.26186.28 8 OPM %73.7469.44 -PBDT113.4267.97 67 PBT76.6735.61 115 NP33.3611.98 178

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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