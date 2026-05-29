Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 66.81 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 201.68 crore

Net profit of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 66.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 86.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 201.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 74.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 774.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 703.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.