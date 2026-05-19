Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 473.30 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 0.32% to Rs 37.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 473.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.48% to Rs 167.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 2047.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1771.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.