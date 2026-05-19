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Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 473.30 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 0.32% to Rs 37.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 473.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.48% to Rs 167.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 2047.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1771.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales473.30421.06 12 2047.021771.58 16 OPM %13.0614.45 -13.2312.70 - PBDT66.9664.85 3 286.96244.63 17 PBT49.0649.43 -1 216.34185.57 17 NP37.4737.59 0 167.76142.80 17

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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