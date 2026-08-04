Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 5.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 588.58 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 5.43% to Rs 47.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 588.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 527.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.588.58527.8312.8115.0280.0982.8861.0565.4447.7550.49

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