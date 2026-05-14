Sagar Cements rose 4.55% to Rs 186.10 after the company reported a turnaround performance in Q4 FY26, supported by higher cement volumes.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 87.60 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of Rs 43.60 crore in Q4 FY25 and a loss of Rs 57.58 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 19.59% YoY to Rs 786.96 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 658.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 33.26% sequentially from Rs 590.54 crore in Q3 FY26.

Operating EBITDA surged 121.46% YoY to Rs 81.54 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 36.82 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, EBITDA rose 116.45% from Rs 37.67 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA margin improved to 10% in Q4 FY26 from 6% in Q4 FY25 and Q3 FY26. Profit before tax stood at a loss of Rs 26.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of Rs 92.54 crore in Q4 FY25 and a loss of Rs 73.83 crore in Q3 FY26. Sales volume increased 8% YoY to 18.31 lakh metric tonnes in Q4 FY26 from 16.88 lakh metric tonnes in Q4 FY25 and rose 24% sequentially from 14.80 lakh metric tonnes in Q3 FY26. Net realization per tonne improved 10% YoY to Rs 4,298 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,897 a year ago, while EBITDA per tonne surged 104% to Rs 445 from Rs 218.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 8.80% YoY to Rs 705.42 crore in Q4 FY26. Raw material cost rose 13.56% to Rs 143 crore, while employee expenses increased 13.33% to Rs 38.95 crore. Interest cost rose 12.22% YoY to Rs 53.09 crore, while depreciation expense increased 13.54% to Rs 66.26 crore. For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 17.38% YoY to Rs 2,650.02 crore from Rs 2,257.64 crore in FY25. The company reported a net loss of Rs 11.07 crore in FY26 compared with a loss of Rs 182.62 crore in FY25. EBITDA for FY26 more than doubled to Rs 291.99 crore from Rs 141.09 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 11% from 6% a year ago.

Full-year sales volume increased 11% to 60.99 lakh metric tonnes from 55.09 lakh metric tonnes in FY25. Net cash from operating activities declined to Rs 215.56 crore in FY26 from Rs 233.93 crore in FY25. The company said its plants operated at around 71% utilisation during Q4 FY26. The company recognised deferred tax assets in Andhra Cements based on projected future taxable income and opted for taxation under Section 115BAA of the Income-tax Act during the year. Sreekanth Reddy, joint managing director, said the company expects volumes to reach around 7 million metric tonnes in FY27, supported by infrastructure demand, rural recovery and ongoing expansion projects.