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Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 706.07 crore

Net loss of Sagar Cements reported to Rs 23.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 706.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 670.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales706.07670.66 5 OPM %10.2618.11 -PBDT22.5778.55 -71 PBT-36.5923.90 PL NP-23.111.22 PL

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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