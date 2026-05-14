Sagar Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 87.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 786.96 crore

Net profit of Sagar Cements reported to Rs 87.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 70.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 786.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 658.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 209.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 2650.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2257.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.