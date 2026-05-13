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Sagar Systech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Sagar Systech reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.29% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.15 -60 0.470.35 34 OPM %-66.6766.67 -19.1531.43 - PBDT-0.070.05 PL 0.020.02 0 PBT-0.070.05 PL 0.020.02 0 NP-0.060.05 PL 0.010.02 -50

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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