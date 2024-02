Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit declines 11.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 57.65% to Rs 25.98 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 57.65% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.25.9816.481.922.370.360.450.200.260.150.17

