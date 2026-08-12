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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 117.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 117.65% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 61.47% to Rs 57.08 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 117.65% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.47% to Rs 57.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.0835.35 61 OPM %2.491.44 -PBDT1.100.60 83 PBT0.960.45 113 NP0.740.34 118

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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