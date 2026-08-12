Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 117.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.47% to Rs 57.08 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 117.65% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.47% to Rs 57.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.57.0835.352.491.441.100.600.960.450.740.34

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